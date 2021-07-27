Firefighters are battling a California blaze that is causing its own climate change.

Thousands of US firefighters are battling a fire in California that has grown so large that it is creating its own weather system, with authorities warning that conditions may deteriorate on Monday.

The flames have grown so huge that they’ve formed clouds, which can lead to lightning and strong winds, which can add to the fire’s fuel supply.

Approximately 5,400 firemen were battling the blaze.

“Tomorrow could be a difficult day. “These clouds have the potential to produce lightning if they reach tall enough,” Julia Ruthford, the meteorologist assigned to the wildfire, said.

Since mid-July, the Dixie Fire has been raging in northern California’s woodlands, part of a climate catastrophe that has delivered scorching temperatures and a severe drought.

In the state, wildfires are usual, but this summer has been particularly flammable.

This year’s fires have already consumed three times as much vegetation than they did in 2020, the deadliest fire year in California’s history.

To help limit the Dixie Fire and associated pyrocumulus clouds, firefighters from as far away as Florida have been mobilized.

Despite its magnitude, the fire has ravaged rural places, destroying a few dozen homes and small buildings along the way.

The firefighters often ride a train down steep hills, from which they may spray water on locations that are normally unreachable.

In these conditions, though, “the embers can easily go a mile ahead of the fire,” according to Rick Carhart, a spokesperson for the firefighters.

As a result, areas like Quincy, where evacuees are being accommodated, are also under jeopardy, he noted.

Peggy Moak, a resident of a neighbouring community, told AFP, “It’s been awful watching it continuously spreading across our forested grounds.”

The fires in California and adjacent Oregon have started early in the fire season, owing to a multi-year drought, strong winds, and a scorching start to the summer that experts attribute to climate change.

The traces of the drought that aids the flames can be seen everywhere, whether on a golf course with yellowed grass or a completely dry lake.

According to preliminary investigations, the Dixie Fire started when a tree fell on one of the state’s hundreds of power lines.

The power line was owned by Pacific Gas & Company (PG&E), a private company previously held responsible of nearly destroying the nearby town of Paradise and killing 86 people in a fire.