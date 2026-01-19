Fire Ravages Karachi’s Gul Plaza: Death Toll Reaches 14, Dozens Missing

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead, and over 60 remain missing after a devastating fire engulfed the iconic Gul Plaza shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan, on January 17, 2026. The blaze, which tore through the multi-story commercial building located on MA Jinnah Road, is one of the deadliest in the city’s history and highlights the ongoing risks posed by poor safety standards in aging commercial complexes.

Tragic Search for Survivors Continues

The fire erupted late on the evening of January 17, rapidly consuming the mall, which houses approximately 1,200 shops. Thick smoke and flames, fueled by flammable materials like garments, plastics, and household goods, complicated firefighting efforts. Rescue teams battled the blaze for over 24 hours, but parts of the building collapsed during the operation, adding to the danger and destruction.

As of the latest reports, at least 14 fatalities have been confirmed. Rescue operations are still ongoing, with many people believed to be trapped under rubble. Emergency responders, including firefighters, have also sustained injuries during the recovery efforts. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but preliminary reports suggest it may have started from an electrical short circuit. The rapid spread was exacerbated by highly combustible materials and poor ventilation in the structure, which residents and shopkeepers had long criticized for inadequate safety measures.

Alongside the human cost, the fire has devastated the livelihoods of hundreds of small traders. Many of these businesses have been operating in Gul Plaza for years, and their owners are now left grappling with the loss of their investments and income. Local charities and community organizations have started mobilizing relief efforts, but the road to recovery remains uncertain for these families.

Broader Implications of Karachi’s Fire Risks

Karachi’s history of devastating fires is a reflection of broader urban safety challenges faced by rapidly growing cities in the Global South. Karachi, like many others, suffers from lax enforcement of safety regulations, dense construction, and the storage of flammable materials in commercial areas. The tragic incident at Gul Plaza is the latest in a series of deadly fires and building collapses in the city, underscoring the need for urgent reform in urban planning and fire safety infrastructure.

As authorities continue their investigations, the Sindh provincial government has promised a formal inquiry into the fire, which has already captured the attention of national and international observers. The authorities have also placed hospitals across Karachi on high alert to manage any further casualties and missing persons reports.

Families of the missing have gathered outside the mall, anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones. Some have been seen holding photographs and mobile phones, desperately trying to contact missing family members. The emotional toll on the community is profound as the search for survivors continues amidst the wreckage.

As this tragedy unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing risks faced by commercial districts in Karachi and across the region, where systemic failures in safety standards and enforcement often lead to catastrophic consequences.