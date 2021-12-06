Filmed on the ocean floor, a super cute pink anglerfish with a frowny face.

The bottom of the sea floor of the Papahnaumokukea Marine National Monument (PMNM) in the North Pacific Ocean has been videotaped with a “darn cute” pink anglerfish with a frowny face.

The Chaunacops genus contains small pink anglerfish that are frequently referred to as “sea toads.”

Researchers of the Ocean Exploration Trust’s Nautilus Live mission captured these individuals on film. The team was exploring the area off the northwest coast of the Hawaiian islands to learn more about the old volcanoes that can be located there.

“These little pink anglerfish may be the cutest thing you see today,” Nautilus Live said in a statement. “Their spherical bodies, short tails, and, of course, their famous lures, which are actually modified luminous fin rays, distinguish these deep-sea bottom-dwellers. It’s not surprising to see them here, given studies have revealed Chaunacops living on volcanic slopes encrusted with manganese across the Pacific, similar to the ones we’re examining for the first time.” Scientists discovered the pink anglerfish using a remotely operated vehicle. The anglerfish is visible in footage shared by the team as the vehicle approaches it.

One of the scientists can be heard stating, “They’re awfully cute with their frowns.”

“They appear to be having a bad day,” another observes. “Oh, he’s really grumpy.” They confirm that the anglerfish is a Chaunacops by pointing out that if you look closely at the individual, you can see its hook between its eyes.

“It’s just the lure; it’s not protruding from the head […] it’s nestled into a little crack between its eyes, and you’d definitely see some shining if the lights were turned out.”

The fish is also said to have short legs.

The team later observes a young anglerfish and notices a black individual later in the video. When it reaches adulthood, experts predict it will turn crimson. One of the team members says, “That was a good fish moment.”

They were diving around the Don Quixote Seamount to the southwest. The crew was hoping to find high-density coral and sponge ecosystems in these areas, which had never been investigated before. This is a condensed version of the information.