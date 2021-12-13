Filmed off the coast of California, a strange and rarely seen fish with a translucent head and glowing eyes.

Off the coast of California, a strange deep water fish with a see-through head and large lighting green eyes was filmed.

During a dive arranged by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) and the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the barreleye fish was discovered.

During the MBARI’s 5,600 dives and 27,600 hours of film from the region, this was only the ninth time this species has been seen.

Macropinna microstoma, a barreleye fish, was filmed in the twilight zone, between 2,000 and 2,600 feet below the ocean’s surface.

The strange fish, which has a translucent head and tail and a brown-colored body, is seen swimming around in the 54-second video. Two big light spheres may be seen inside its cranium in close-ups. These are the creature’s eyes, according to the MBARI.

The olfactory organs are the two little indentations where you might anticipate the eyes to reside.

“”But how does this fish eat when its eyes point upward and its mouth points forward?” a statement from the MBARI said. “Its eyes look upwards to spot its favorite prey—usually small crustaceans trapped in the tentacles of siphonophores—from the shadows they cast in the faint shimmer of sunlight from above.” The barreleye can swivel its eyeballs beneath that dome of translucent tissue, according to MBARI experts.” The first description of the Barreleye fish was published in 1939. The species can reach a length of six inches. They can be found in oceans all throughout the world, from Japan’s waters to Baja California’s.

Barracuda fish are thought to hover below siphonophores in order to take their food. Siphonophores are strange marine organisms that may grow up to 33 feet long and float through the water with millions of stinging tentacles that catch small animals.

In the water, barreleye fish are usually stationary, with their bodies horizontal and their eyes facing skyward. It rotates its eyes forward and swims up to get animals caught in the siphonophore tentacles.

Unlike several other deep-sea organisms, the fish does not emit light. The lighting in the video is caused by the remote-controlled vehicle used in the dive shining on the light-colored tissue beneath it. This is a condensed version of the information.