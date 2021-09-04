Female hummingbirds imitate male bullies to avoid being bullied.

According to researchers, some female hummingbirds have acquired feathers that make them look like boys, allowing them to avoid the attention of hostile males.

Females “retain the male-like plumage of their youth for social reasons — they avoid the bullies by looking like them,” according to researchers investigating the ornamentation of white-necked jacobin hummingbirds.

The Cornell University Lab of Ornithology researchers also discovered that the male-like females “got to feed longer than the average adult female – around 35 percent longer at feeders stocked with high-sugar nectar.” Hummingbirds have the greatest metabolic rate of any vertebrate, according to the experts, and must consume continually to survive.

Male hummingbirds have more flamboyant plumage than females. Females, on the other hand, receive significantly less attention from males when they assume a similar appearance, making it easier for them to feed without being harassed.

“What’s fascinating about the white-necked jacobin is that all youngsters start off with male-like plumage,” said Jay J. Falk, lead author of the study, which was published in Current Biology on August 26.

“Juvenile plumage of most other bird species resembles that of the female, presumably to make them less visible to predators,” Falk added.

Male hummingbirds are typically highly colored and have dazzling feathers. Females are usually gray, black, or dark green in color, which helps them blend in with their surroundings.

The researchers discovered that 20% of females do not shed their male feathers as other birds do, but instead preserve them until they reach adulthood.

Falk explained that adopting a male-like appearance isn’t a reproduction strategy since otherwise “males would have been drawn to the male-plumaged females.” That was not the case. Male white-necked jacobins continued to exhibit a significant preference for plumed adult females.”

Falk and his colleagues tagged the birds and observed their interactions around 28 bird feeders, as well as the amount of time they spent feeding them.

“We discovered that females with male-like plumage were harassed far more than females with less colorful plumage,” Falk added. “The male-plumaged females were able to feed more frequently because they faced less antagonism — an obvious advantage.”

What physical mechanism allows some female birds to resist changing their plumage during adolescence is unknown.

According to Falk, studies have discovered. This is a condensed version of the information.