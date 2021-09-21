Features of iOS 15: Everything You Need to Know About Apple’s Newest Release

The new iOS 15 software update is now available for iPhone users to download and install. Everything you need to know about the new operating system and its features is right here.

Supported iOS 15 Devices

iOS 15 is backwards compatible with the iPhone 6s and all subsequent models. This means that your phone will be eligible for the upgrade if it was manufactured between September 2015 and today.

The following is a complete list of devices that are supported:

Installing iOS 15 is entirely free. All you have to do is go to your iPhone’s settings app, swipe down, and seek for the “General” tab. Then look for the “Software Update” icon and hit it to start downloading iOS 15.

Once you’ve done that, all you have to do now is follow the on-screen prompts to finish the installation.

Recognition of Handwriting

The “Live Text” function is one of the most useful new features in iOS 15.

Apple has added Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology to the camera app, allowing it to read handwriting.

As a result, you may search your photo album for specific lines of text (for example, if you photographed a notice board or sign) and copy and paste words directly from those photographs.

Consumers are particularly enthusiastic about this addition, as we noticed in our round-up of the greatest social media comments to iOS 15.

After all, pointing your camera at documents and having all the information transcribed without having to manually type it out could save you a lot of time.

Mode of Concentration

You can now control which notifications you receive at work and which notifications you receive during your free time with the new Focus Mode.

In a word, you may use this setting to restrict which apps and contacts you hear from during specific times of the day. This is a condensed version of the information.