Fauci: How the United States Can Avoid 100,000 More COVID Deaths.

According to medical experts, 100,000 individuals are at risk of dying if necessary safeguards are not taken when COVID-19 instances begin to surge in the United States again with the Delta variation on the rise.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the present occurrences are “very predicted and utterly preventable,” and that the 80 million unvaccinated Americans have the power to turn the tide.

“If we just got those people vaccinated, we could do it efficiently and rapidly. That’s why, in this crisis, it’s critical that people set aside their ideological, political, and other differences and simply get vaccinated,” he said.

The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 infections is 142,006, up 2.8 percent from the week before. The seven-day average for hospitalizations is 12,297, up 5.7 percent from the previous week, and the seven-day average for deaths is 864, up 11% from the previous week.

COVID-19 instances in children are also on the rise, with hospitals becoming overburdened as they deal with an influx of pediatric Covid cases. Thousands of pupils have been placed in isolation after contracting the virus, with 21,869 students and 4,481 school personnel in Florida alone testing positive.

Unvaccinated people are 16 times more likely to catch the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Matthew F. Daley, speaking at the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (AICP) conference, said, “This to me seems to be a strong indicator that the current epidemiologic curve that we’re seeing is really a reflection of a failure to vaccinate, not vaccine failure.”

Booster doses are now suggested eight months after the second dosage, according to Fauci, as ICUs swell and young children wait for an authorized vaccine.