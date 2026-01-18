Father Gifts Daughter Two Luxury Cars for Her 16th Birthday in Kilifi

A viral video from Kilifi has ignited widespread discussion on wealth, parenting, and privilege, after a businessman gifted his 16-year-old daughter two luxury cars for her birthday. The extravagant gesture, shared widely on social media, has raised eyebrows in a country grappling with economic challenges and growing inequality.

Two Cars for Tylah

The footage, filmed in the upscale suburbs of Kilifi, shows a delighted Tylah as she walks out of a building to find two luxury vehicles parked in the driveway, wrapped in large ribbons. The birthday surprise, organized by her father, businessman Billy Blue, included a sleek convertible and a powerful SUV. Overcome with emotion, Tylah can be seen gasping in disbelief, tears streaming down her face as she embraces her father. “No way!” she exclaims in the video, clearly overwhelmed by the lavish gift.

The video quickly went viral, attracting millions of views across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Many praised the gesture as a heartwarming expression of a father’s love and affection. “Parents should work hard to give their kids the soft life,” one viewer commented, reflecting the admiration for the father’s generosity.

Debate Sparks Over Parenting and Privilege

However, the display of wealth has also sparked criticism, particularly amid the ongoing cost of living crisis. As parents across the country struggle to provide basic necessities and secure school bursaries for their children, some social media users have questioned the appropriateness of such an extravagant gift for a teenager. “Two cars for a 16-year-old who can’t even legally drive on the highway yet? It’s too much,” one top comment read, highlighting the stark contrast between the wealthy coastal regions and poverty-stricken areas just a short distance away.

The setting in Kilifi underscores the growing disparity between the affluent coastal areas and the more impoverished inland regions. While Kilifi’s beachfront property becomes a haven for the wealthy, much of the interior of the county faces challenges such as drought and poverty.

Billy Blue, a businessman with real estate and hospitality investments, has remained unphased by the criticism. In a caption accompanying the video, he wrote simply: “For my princess. You deserve the world,” expressing his pride in providing for his daughter.

Regardless of the debate, Tylah’s sweet sixteen remains an unforgettable moment, marked by the surprising generosity of her father. As she sits behind the wheel of her new cars, testing out the steering and imagining the adventures ahead, one thing is clear: for Billy Blue, no price is too high when it comes to showing love for his daughter.