Fat Loss Jabs Show Rapid Weight Regain, Study Finds

A major study from the University of Oxford has revealed that individuals who use fat loss medications like Wegovy and Mounjaro regain weight significantly faster than those who follow traditional dieting methods. The findings, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), suggest that people using these weight loss drugs lose the pounds during treatment, but see almost all of it return within 20 months of stopping the medication.

The study involved over 9,000 participants across 37 trials, examining the effects of semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro). These drugs, which help control appetite and facilitate weight loss, were found to be effective during the treatment period, with participants losing an average of 8.3kg. However, the weight typically began to creep back soon after stopping the medication, with an average of 4.8kg regained within the first year. By 1.7 years post-treatment, participants were back to their starting weight, the study showed.

Health Benefits Also Fade After Medication Stops

Not only do users regain the weight, but other health benefits gained during treatment—such as improved blood sugar levels, cholesterol, and blood pressure—also diminish. In the case of those using Wegovy and Mounjaro, who initially lost nearly 15kg, they regained 10kg within the first year of stopping treatment and returned to baseline health metrics in 1.4 years.

Prof. Susan Jebb, an expert in diet and population health at Oxford, emphasized that the rapid rate of weight regain among users of weight loss jabs—nearly four times faster than with traditional diet programs—raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of these drugs. Jebb suggested that lifelong treatment, similar to how people manage chronic conditions like high blood pressure, might be necessary for sustained benefits.

The research also highlighted the potential risks of taking these drugs without sufficient behavioral and nutritional support. A separate study from University College London (UCL) and the University of Cambridge warned that users may experience nutritional deficiencies and muscle loss, as these drugs suppress appetite, often without addressing overall nutritional intake.

While these medications are proving to be popular, particularly for those paying privately due to NHS restrictions, experts caution that patients must be aware of the high risk of rapid weight regain once treatment ends. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness of such treatments for long-term use remains a key question, especially as the number of people coming off the drugs increases. Reasons for discontinuation range from financial constraints and side effects to achieving weight loss goals.

The NHS has continued to roll out weight management programs, including the NHS Digital Weight Management Programme, to help people manage their weight sustainably. However, as the evidence suggests, the future of these weight loss medications likely lies in integrating them with ongoing support, including diet and exercise, to avoid the quick rebound effect once treatment ends.