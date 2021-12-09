Farmers in India have put an end to a year of mass protests against Modi’s reforms.

Farmers in India finally concluded a year of demonstrations on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi abandoned his quest for agricultural reforms, defusing one of his government’s major issues.

Since last year, thousands of people have been camped on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, to protest policies they claim will lead to a corporate takeover of the sector.

Last month, in a rare concession, Modi’s administration rushed through a repeal of the rules, and farmer groups said they agreed to stand down if the government agreed to other demands.

In reference to the protest camps, Darshan Pal of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers’ unions, said, “Packing up has started.”

He warned that demonstrators would not return to their houses until after the funeral for India’s defense commander, General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

After the restrictions were repealed, farmers demanded additional concessions, including compensation for the relatives of hundreds of farmers who died during the protests, according to the farmers.

The government agreed to that demand and also promised not to punish farmers who burn their fields to save money, a practice that often engulfs New Delhi in smoke throughout the winter.

Agriculture provides a living for almost two-thirds of India’s 1.3 billion people, and the sector has long been a political minefield.

Every year, tens of thousands of Indian farmers commit suicide as a result of poverty, debt, and crops harmed by increasingly irregular weather patterns caused by climate change.

The three agricultural laws passed in September 2020 seek to de-regulate farm produce markets, which had been regulated by governmental entities for decades.

Farmers, however, used the reforms as a rallying point against Modi’s administration, claiming that the revisions would have put them at the mercy of big business.

Volunteers provided food, sanitation, and even dentist procedures and foot massage parlors at protest locations along Delhi’s motorways, which developed into colorful, semi-permanent camps.

In January, a tractor convoy escalated into a rampage that embarrassed the government on India’s Republic Day, killing one farmer and injuring hundreds of police officers.

Modi’s U-turn occurred before of crucial elections for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, both of which have large farming populations.

Economists, on the other hand, believe that repealing the restrictions will destroy any hope of repairing the agriculture industry's problems.