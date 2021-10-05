Fans of the Shiba Inu vow to ‘Hodl’ when the price of the Shiba Inu rises.

On Monday, the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency token soared to its highest level in months.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the dog-themed token was valued $0.000013 with a market cap of around $5.1 billion at 7:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, up around 50% in the previous 24 hours.

It’s unclear why Shiba Inu prices have risen so dramatically. Cryptocurrencies are typically volatile, with prices fluctuating dramatically. Experts have previously cautioned This website about the perils and risks of exchanging them.

Shiba Inu’s price increase sent shockwaves across the token’s fervent supporters, with many urging one another to save their tokens rather than sell them for profit on Twitter. Naturally, some people used the cryptocurrency name “hodl.”

One insisted, “Don’t sell your Shiba.” “Hodl on it so we can see the price [rocket emoji]continue to rise.”

The cryptocurrency’s vibrant Reddit community reacted positively to the news, with memes advising people not to sell and discouraging “paper hands”—those who sell an asset soon after it has made a profit in order to avoid it losing value again. That risk is quite real when it comes to crypto trading.

It’s not the first time the Shiba Inu’s value has skyrocketed. The coin did so in May of this year, when its value jumped from a fraction of a dollar, about $0.0000015, to an all-time high of $0.000038 on May 10 in a matter of days.

The high, however, was short-lived, as is typical of fast crypto increases. Before this week’s rise, the token’s price had dropped for the remainder of the month and had settled at roughly $0.000006.

Following the popularity of Dogecoin—a cryptocurrency that began as a joke in 2013 but has since grown in value and popularity to become one of the world's top tokens—and Elon Musk's participation in it, Shiba Inu is one of many dog-themed cryptocurrency tokens that have recently been established.