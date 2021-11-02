Fans are thanking Aaron Rodgers for his $1 million Bitcoin Cash app giveaway.

Users on Twitter are thanking NFL star Aaron Rodgers for promising to deliver a total of $1 million in Bitcoin to a lot of Twitter followers.

People must tweet the #PaidInBitcoin hashtag, follow the Cash App platform, and supply their Cashtag name, which allows people to pay them money online, according to the regulations, which appear to be promotional.

Rodgers made a lot of gifts through Monday evening, according to numerous users, however it’s unclear how close he is to achieving the $1 million total giveaway figure as of Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, the NFL player stated, “I believe in Bitcoin and the future is bright.” “That’s why, today, I’m partnering with Cash App to receive a percentage of my pay in Bitcoin.

“To make Bitcoin more accessible to my admirers, I’m also giving away $1 million in BTC.”

It’s worth noting that online frauds frequently disguise themselves as a fake cryptocurrency giveaway. Scammers have preyed on consumers this year, promising to quadruple their money or something similar if they turn over a particular quantity of Bitcoin.

In any event, the amount received appears to vary based on images provided online by people who claim Rodgers paid them, although users have reported receiving between $10 and $100.

Rodgers is a quarterback for the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin. On Twitter, he has 4.4 million followers.

RealJtHolmes, the proprietor of the clothing firm RealJtHolmes, shared a screenshot of a phone notification showing Rodgers had sent him 0.00016414 Bitcoin, which was worth roughly $10.11 at 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

A phone screenshot submitted by another verified user showed that they received 0.00016428 Bitcoin ($10.12) at 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

