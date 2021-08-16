Fans are attempting to push Dogecoin to $1 after tweets from Elon Musk and Mark Cuban.

Following tweets from Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, Dogecoin supporters are optimistic the cryptocurrency token will once again surge in value to $1.

According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin was worth roughly $0.33 at 5:45 a.m. EDT on Monday, up more than 12% on the day. The circulating supply of Dogecoin was valued at about $44 billion dollars.

The hashtag #DogeCoinTo1Dollar was trending on Twitter in the United States at the same time, as followers got excited about the token’s price climb.

Various memes about the token’s future were posted by users, with some reaching hundreds of likes and retweets. “#DogeCoinTo1Dollar is unavoidable,” one person said, while another added, “Let’s get this money fam.”

#DogeCoinTo1Dollar is a foregone conclusion! pic.twitter.com/j5qnk1qdS1

August 16, 2021 (@itsALLrisky)

#HODLgang #DogeCoinTo1Dollar Let’s get this cash, family pic.twitter.com/9vvQu3NI90

x420withme_ (@x420withme_) (@x420withme_) (@x420withme_) (@x420withme_) ( 15th of August, 2021

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Cuban, a billionaire investor, made comments over the weekend that may be helping Dogecoin.

On August 13, Cuban told CNBC Make It that the Dogecoin community is “the strongest when it comes to using it as a medium of exchange.”

Musk responded to the statements a day later by tweeting, “I’ve been saying this for a while.”

This is something I’ve been saying for a long time.

August 14, 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

“Right now DOGE is the people’s way to pay,” Cuban wrote in a series of tweets on Dogecoin.

I don’t promote Doge. I promote my companies’ products and services. Where we allow individuals to pay in any cryptocurrency, DOGE accounts for 95% of all sales. DOGE is used by customers on their own volition. We may fight about BTC all we want, but DOGE is the people’s preferred method of payment right now. #DOGEFACTS https://t.co/59HbSIWh8w

15 August 2021 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban)

Dogecoin was founded in 2013 as a prank by a group of software professionals. Regardless, a vibrant community grew up around the Bitcoin token, and it is now well-known.

Both Musk and Cuban have previously promoted Dogecoin, and Musk is seen as a powerful personality in the token’s community.

How to get Dogecoin to a. This is a condensed version of the information.