Fact Check: Ron DeSantis’ Claim of ‘300% More’ COVID Cases.

As they continue to disagree on how to deal with the current challenges created by COVID-19, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has continued to criticize President Joe Biden.

The Complaint

Governor DeSantis took aim at Biden’s recent moves on COVID-19 during a news conference on Friday, September 10, and questioned why there are “300 percent more instances in this country today than a year ago.”

“This is a person who vowed to shut down the virus when he ran for president,” DeSantis added.

“If you look right now, there are 300 percent more instances in this country than there were a year ago when we didn’t have any vaccines.”

The video below shows DeSantis making his statement.

"I believe the problem I have with Joe Biden, more than anything, is that he doesn't take responsibility for anything," says Gov. Ron DeSantis. "He is constantly attempting to place blame on other individuals and states."

September 11, 2021

The Details

According to OurWorldInData, an Oxford University-affiliated group that supplies COVID statistics, the United States registered 144,801 new instances of COVID on September 10 based on a rolling seven-day average—the same day DeSantis claimed a “300%” increase in cases.

According to the same dataset, 35,100 new cases of COVID were reported in the United States on September 10, 2020.

The difference of 312 percent between these two estimates indicates that DeSantis was correct in terms of average daily new cases.

A similar statistic is provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reported 162,179 new COVID cases per day on September 10, 2021.

It reported 41,047 new COVID cases per day on September 10, 2020. Between those two dates, there was a 295 percent increase.

The governor of Florida made his comments after President Donald Trump announced sweeping new regulations that might effect up to 100 million Americans.

DeSantis chastised Biden, accusing him of “federal overreach,” which he claimed jeopardized Florida jobs.

“I’m going to shut down the virus, not the country,” Biden stated during a presidential debate in October 2020, when he was running for President against then-incumbent Donald Trump.

DeSantis’ office and the White House have been approached for comment by this publication.

