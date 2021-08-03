Fact Check: Did the House Foreign Affairs Committee Confirm the Wuhan Lab Leak Theory?

Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee have produced an update to a report claiming to have proof that COVID was leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

The claim that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was determined to be “very implausible” by a World Health Organization (WHO) investigation earlier this year, yet the controversial theory has persisted.

The Biden administration, as well as Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee members led by Rep. Michael McCaul, are pursuing additional investigations into the pandemic’s origins.

The Complaint

“Breaking: House Foreign Affairs Committee has concluded COVID leaked from Wuhan lab,” Melissa Tate, a famous conservative author and speaker with over 459,000 Twitter followers, tweeted on Monday.

As of Tuesday AM EDT, Tate’s tweet had approximately 4,500 likes and had been shared over 1,700 times.

Covid spilled from a Wuhan lab, according to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

We need to know why Dr. Fauci lied and said Covid was a natural occurrence in the Wuhan lab when he was involved in the Corona Virus’s ‘gain of function,’ aka weaponization. Investigate!

August 2, 2021 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa)

The Details

Tate did not cite a source for her allegation, but it’s possible that she was referring to the addendum to the Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Origins of COVID-19 report, which was issued the day before on Sunday, August 1.

The report was first published in September 2020, and it was the product of an inquiry by the Committee Minority Staff that began in March 2020.

McCaul said that “all roads lead” to the conclusion that the virus originated from the WIV in a statement accompanying the 84-page addendum released on Sunday.

According to McCaul and his team, the virus first leaked in late August or early September 2019, months before the first instances were reported.

“When Chinese Communist Party leaders and scientists at the WIV discovered what had happened, they began hastily covering up the leak, including putting their virus database offline in the middle of the night and seeking more than $1 million in additional security,” he added.

“However, their deception was too late—the infection had already swept over the megacity of. This is a condensed version of the information.