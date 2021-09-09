Facebook to Unveil Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, Live Updates

After months of teasing features and advances, Facebook is now ready to reveal its much-anticipated smart glasses.

Following a series of smart glasses by competitors that proved unsuccessful due to their appearance, the company is said to have partnered with Ray-Ban to work on the design of the technology.

Andrew Bosworth, Vice President of Facebook’s Reality Labs project, tweeted a brief video of himself playing a game of golf in a point-of-view shot yesterday, sparking rumors that he was in fact testing the glasses ahead of their launch.

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website’s liveblog…

Could Facebook’s VP’s tweets be a hint?

Andrew Bosworth (or ‘Boz’), the head of Facebook’s Reality Labs project, tweeted a video using the sunglasses emoji earlier this week.

Is this the first time you’ve seen the Ray-Ban sunglasses in action?

pic.twitter.com/ul748jBS2Y

September 7, 2021 — Boz (@boztank)