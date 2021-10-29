ExxonMobil and Chevron are back in the black, thanks to higher oil prices.

According to statistics reported Friday, profits at ExxonMobil and Chevron rebounded in the third quarter as oil and natural gas prices rose, highlighting the industry’s improved financial situation compared to the pandemic’s deadliest days.

Following extensive Covid-19 lockdowns that sent US oil futures into negative territory in spring 2020, demand has resurfaced in a large way, pushing oil prices back above $80 a barrel and driving European gas prices up more than five times its year-ago level.

Oil companies in the United States, which suffered losses during the worst of the pandemic, are now producing a constant supply of free cash, raising concerns about their future investment plans.

The current rise in oil and gas prices comes as the industry faces heightened investor pressure to establish low-carbon enterprises in the face of growing concerns about climate change.

ExxonMobil said it will raise investments in lower-emission projects, while Chevron said it would increase expenditures for both conventional and low-carbon operations in its 2022 budget.

ExxonMobil made $6.8 billion in profit, compared to a loss of $680 million in the same period previous year due to sluggish demand during a more severe wave of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Revenues increased by roughly 60% to $73.8 billion.

The oil company said the extra cash allowed it to decrease debt by $4 billion and commence a program in 2022 to buy up to $10 billion in shares over the next two years, after announcing a dividend hike earlier this week.

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said the company aims to expand spending in lower-emission endeavors “by four times above the preceding plan,” with part of the money going to projects that require extra government policy backing.

However, the corporation maintained its forecast for annual capital investment of $20 to $25 billion.

“We are going to generate the same level of earnings and cash flow growth that we had prior to the pandemic and we’re doing it with a lot less capital and a lot lower cost structure,” Woods told CNBC.

Chevron reported $6.1 billion in earnings, compared to a loss of $207 million a year before. The company’s revenue increased by 83 percent to $44.7 billion.

Chevron Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber told CNBC that the company aimed to increase share buybacks and increase capital spending by “at least” 20% next year compared to the previous year. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.