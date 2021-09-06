‘Extremely concerning’ how your Bluetooth headphones could be used to track you.

Some Bluetooth headphones have the ability to track their wearers. A Norwegian student who rode through the city of Oslo, examining signals from numerous gadgets, came to this “very alarming” result.

Bjorn Hegnes, a network and IT security student at Norway’s Norof University, collected around 2 million Bluetooth messages throughout his 300-kilometer (186-mile) journey. Over 9,000 Bluetooth transmitters, including 129 headsets, were discovered by him. The student was able to evaluate signals from at least a dozen different headphones as a result of this.

Hegnes discovered that none of the headphones he tested were equipped with a security feature known as media access control (MAC) address randomization.

A MAC address can be used to track a device back to its owner because it is a unique identifier when it appears on a network. It could also be utilized by third parties to develop a pattern of its owner’s behavior and habits over a longer period of time.

The information gathered and analyzed by Hegnes as part of his first-year research at Norof University has shown that Bluetooth technology is vulnerable to tracking and surveillance.

Hegnes noted in his paper, “This report goes through the vulnerabilities of WiFi and Bluetooth in terms of privacy, i.e. location monitoring from 3rd parties without the user’s knowledge.” “With the expanding use of WIFI and Bluetooth devices in everyday life, many people will own at least one, if not several, devices that can be used as tracking devices.”

Over the course of 12 days, Hegnes went on various bike rides throughout Oslo, the first few of which were used to test the equipment. A Raspberry Pi, an omni-directional Wi-Fi antenna that could pick up Bluetooth signals from up to 100 meters away, and a USB GPS gadget that could identify positions were all part of his kit.

The effort was dubbed “Operation Wardrive” by the student since “wardriving” is the phrase for gaining unauthorized access to WiFi networks. The project was concentrated on the Ring 3 district of Oslo and covered roughly 20% of the city’s total area.

According to Hegnes’ analysis, tracking a person’s movements with a Bluetooth headset rather than a smartphone may be easier. There are numerous businesses. This is a condensed version of the information.