Extinction Threat: A World Conservation Meeting Will Highlight Threatened Species.

When the world’s greatest organization for the conservation of nature meets on Friday in the hopes of galvanizing action as the globe faces interwoven biodiversity and climate crises, the hazardous health of the planet’s wildlife will be made bare.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) conference, which will be held in Marseille, France, will focus on habitat destruction, unsustainable agriculture, mining, and global warming.

The gathering, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the epidemic, takes place ahead of critical United Nations summits on climate, food systems, and biodiversity, all of which have the potential to alter the planet’s long-term future.

In a statement released ahead of the IUCN meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron stated, “Our united goal is to put nature at the top of international priorities – because our destiny are intimately linked, planet, climate, nature, and human communities.”

The summit, he said, should lay the “first foundations” for a global biodiversity strategy, which will be the subject of UN discussions in China in April next year.

The international community is debating a set of near-term goals to “live in harmony with environment” by 2050, with interim targets set for this decade.

Humans rely on the health of the ecosystems they are destroying for nutritious food, breathable air, clean water, and nature-based therapies.

Previous IUCN meetings set the way for global biodiversity treaties and international endangered species commerce.

However, efforts to slow the demise of large numbers and diversity of animals and plants have so far failed.

The United Nations’ biodiversity specialists warned in 2019 that a million species are on the verge of extinction, raising the possibility of the planet’s sixth mass extinction event in half a billion years.

The IUCN meeting, which starts at 1500 GMT on Friday and runs for nine days, will feature an update of the Red List of Threatened Species, which measures how close animal and plant species are to extinction.

Over the previous half-century, experts have assessed approximately 135,000 species, and nearly 28% are currently threatened with extinction, owing to habitat destruction, overexploitation, and illegal trafficking.

Big cats, for example, have lost over 90% of their ancient habitat and population, with only 20,000 lions, 7,000 cheetahs, 4,000 tigers, and a few of Amur leopards remaining in the wild.

The gathering is likely to reinforce the notion that animal protection is critical for ecosystem health and human survival.

Loss. Brief News from Washington Newsday.