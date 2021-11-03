External ‘Spectacular and Violent’ Forces are destroying galaxies.

Astronomers may have solved a long-standing cosmic mystery by figuring out how galaxies lose their star-forming gas, thus stopping the generation of new stars.

The new study provides the best evidence yet that space’s harsh environments have a negative impact on the gas concentration of galaxies within them, limiting star formation. A galaxy “dying” is defined by astronomers as the termination of star production. The researchers analyzed gas reservoirs in 51 galaxies inside the Virgo cluster, 65 million light-years from Earth, using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) observatory.

They discovered an intense and hostile environment that can prevent entire galaxies from generating stars, a process known as galaxy quenching.

In a press statement, lead author Toby Brown, a Plaskett Fellow at the National Research Council of Canada, said, “We know that galaxies are being murdered by their environs, and we want to know why.”

Christine Wilson, Distinguished University Professor at McMaster University in Canada and co-principal investigator on the VERTICO project that made the discovery, described why the team chose the Virgo Cluster galaxies to study.

“The Virgo Cluster is unique in that it contains a high number of galaxies that are still producing stars. “Red galaxies dominate many galaxy clusters in the Universe, with minimal gas and star formation,” Wilson added.

“The Virgo Cluster is the most extreme region of the local Universe, loaded with million-degree plasma, tremendous galaxy speeds, violent interactions between galaxies and their environs, a galaxy retirement village, and hence a galaxy graveyard,” Brown explained.

The Astrophysical Journal will shortly publish a report detailing the project’s findings.

Brown went on to explain how VERTICO found the process of gas stripping and how it can slow or stop star formation, one of the most essential physical processes in the universe.

She explained that gas stripping occurs when galaxies move so quickly through their cluster’s hot plasma that massive amounts of cold molecular gas are pulled away from the galaxy.

“One of the most striking and violent external factors that might shut off star formation in galaxies is gas stripping,” Brown explained.

“It’s as though a massive cosmic is sweeping the gas away.” This is a condensed version of the information.