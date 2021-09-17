Explore Mars in 3D with these NASA tools, and keep an eye on the Perseverance Rover.

NASA has produced two amazing interactive tools that allow internet users to track and explore the environment surrounding the agency’s Perseverance rover on Mars.

Perseverance landed in the Jezero Crater, a 28-mile-wide crater on Mars, in February of this year.

The first interactive experience is a 3D recreation of the Martian surface called “Explore with Perseverance,” which allows you to see what the rover views as it moves across the red planet.

The rover’s photos are superimposed onto the virtual environment of the simulation to fill in the landscape of the Jezero Crater landing site while it explores Mars.

Users can visit numerous different areas in the crater where Perseverance achieved major milestones.

Users can, for example, examine around the rover’s location between Sol 180 and 196, when Perseverance took its first core samples from a rocky crest overlooking a field of dunes.

You may also see the location where the Perseverance landed on Mars on February 18, 2021. Octavia E. Butler, a late science fiction novelist, was the inspiration for this site.

Users can also tour the location where the Perseverance team first deployed the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, which created history by flying for the first time on another planet.

The Explore with Perseverance application incorporates photographs obtained by the rover’s multiple cameras as well as images captured by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Experiment) camera.

In a statement, Parker Abercrombie, a senior software engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, stated, “It’s the best model available of what Mars looks like.”

The application, which will be updated on a regular basis, will enable people obtain a better knowledge of the area the rover is traversing, according to the engineer.

“It can be difficult for people to understand position and distance from photos of Mars. It’s not like on Earth, where you can figure out where you are by looking at trees and buildings. It can be difficult to comprehend what you’re seeing on Mars because of the terrain,” he remarked.

“Where Is Perseverance?” is NASA’s second interactive tool, which shows the present location of. This is a condensed version of the information.