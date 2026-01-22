Experts Warn Red Tape Could Derail Shetland’s Spaceport Ambitions

Plans to launch rockets from the UK’s only licensed “vertical launch” spaceport in Shetland could be jeopardised by a complicated regulatory environment, according to a leading space law expert.

The SaxaVord spaceport, located on Unst Island, the northernmost inhabited part of the Shetland Islands, is set to become a critical hub for satellite launches. However, despite the high potential, experts are raising concerns over the UK’s licensing system, which some argue is too cumbersome to foster the sector’s growth.

Alex Simmonds, a space law expert at the University of Dundee, has warned that excessive bureaucracy could drive companies to look for alternatives outside the UK. As the spaceport gears up for its first satellite launch in 2026, Simmonds stressed the importance of balancing safety regulations with business needs.

“We are dealing with very dangerous technology,” Simmonds said, emphasizing the need for careful regulation. “Regulators have been very cautious, which is good, but businesses don’t like being caught up in red tape. If that happens, they may look elsewhere, which could jeopardize the UK’s involvement before it even starts.”

The concern comes at a time when Scotland is positioning itself as a key player in the global space industry, with its geographical advantage in launching satellites into polar synchronous orbits. However, despite this potential, Scotland’s space industry risks falling behind without adequate public investment and support.

Government Commitment Faces Challenges

In response to growing concerns, the UK government has reiterated its commitment to the space sector, pledging significant investment. The government has allocated £2.8 billion to the UK Space Agency, a move that is expected to support spaceports like SaxaVord. However, Simmonds and others argue that Scotland is at a competitive disadvantage compared to other European nations due to a lack of infrastructure investment.

Furthermore, Simmonds noted gaps in the UK’s regulatory framework, particularly regarding space debris and the environmental impact of bringing objects back from space. While the Space Industry Act 2018 and the Space Industry Regulations 2021 govern most space activities, they only apply to rockets operating above the stratosphere, leaving low-level rockets under the jurisdiction of the Civil Aviation Authority.

“This means rockets used for low-level purposes aren’t subject to the same environmental checks,” Simmonds added. “This is something Parliament needs to be mindful of as it showcases the success of these spaceports.”

Despite these challenges, Simmonds remains optimistic about the future of the UK’s space economy, noting that Scotland has a prime opportunity to benefit from the growth of the sector, provided it overcomes the regulatory hurdles and receives the necessary government support.

As the space sector evolves rapidly, experts agree that lawmakers need to stay ahead of emerging challenges, from space law to international cooperation, to ensure the UK can compete on the global stage.