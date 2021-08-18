Experts say the Greek megafires highlight a lack of preparation.

As destructive wildfires rage across Greece, experts believe the blazes highlight the country’s failure to plan for and contain them, endangering the country’s rich biodiversity.

Extreme weather and wildfires will become more prevalent as a result of man-made global warming, according to climate experts, highlighting the need to invest in teams, equipment, and policies to combat the blazes.

But, as Takis Grigoriou, the head of Greenpeace Greece’s climate change program, told AFP, “Greece has long battled to safeguard its rich nature.”

Greece, along with Turkey, Italy, Spain, and Algeria, has been ravaged by a devastating fire season, which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has dubbed a “ecological calamity.”

Hundreds of fires broke out around Athens, as well as on the islands of Evia and Rhodes, and in the Peloponnese peninsula, near the end of July, surprising authorities.

Poor infrastructure, ineffective policy, and a disregard for nature, according to critics, are all at least partly to blame for the failure to contain the fires in Greece.

As a result, valuable ecosystems would suffer, and human lives will be jeopardized.

More than 100,000 hectares of land were consumed by fire in less than two weeks, destroying residences, pine woods, olive groves, beehives, and cattle, and forcing dozens of people to escape their homes.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System, this is the largest land loss since 2007.

For the second day on Tuesday, more than 400 Greek and Polish firefighters battled a major fire on a mountain near Vilia, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Athens.

Heat waves, such as the ones that have engulfed southern Europe, make trees more flammable.

However, Efthymis Lekkas, a professor of natural disaster management at Athens University, believes that Greece’s operational and prevention systems are equally to fault.

“Firebreak roads in woods were not prioritized by the various Greek governments since they had no immediate political impact,” he said, putting the fires’ long-term costs at roughly five billion euros ($5.9 billion).

Illegal structures, a lack of forest mapping, and a lack of respect for nature, according to Greenpeace’s Grigoriou, are all part of a failing fire protection policy.

Locals interviewed by AFP bemoaned the firefighters’ lack of equipment in battling the massive fires, which paled in comparison to the resources of the twenty other countries’ firefighters who arrived to help.

One local recounted of how she could only watch helplessly as her community in the north of Evia island was engulfed in flames. Brief News from Washington Newsday.