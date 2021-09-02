Experts say the C.1.2 COVID variant has a “concerning mix” of mutations.

Experts informed This website that the COVID C.1.2 variant features a mix of mutations, some of which haven’t been identified in other COVID variants yet, but some of which we do identify are linked to evolutionary advantages.

The variation was initially discovered in May in South Africa and has since spread throughout the country. According to Reuters, research reveals that the mutation may exist in a number of other countries.

However, because scientists don’t have a lot of data to work with, the jury is still out on how harmful the mutation is.

So, what exactly do we know?

The variation is substantially altered, according to what is known. According to Penny Moore and Cathrine Scheepers, both virus experts at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in Johannesburg who have participated in research of C.1.2, it’s one of the most modified strains of COVID we know about.

“This variant includes roughly 14 changes within the spike region, though this varies by sequence,” they told this website. This is more than the vast majority of the variations of concern [VOCs] and variants of interest [VOIs] that we find floating around.”

About half of the mutations in C.1.2 have been found before in other variations, according to Moore and Scheepers. This includes the spike mutation E484K, which appears to affect the body’s immunological response to the virus and, perhaps, vaccine efficiency.

C.1.2 features a “concerning mix of mutations,” according to Richard Lessells, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Durban, South Africa. Recognizable characteristics like these lead researchers to highlight the variant for active surveillance.

Based on what we already know about specific changes from other variations, these mutations could help C.1.2 elude the immune response and perhaps propagate more rapidly. Increased transmission has been associated to the N501Y mutation, for example.

What do we not understand?

Quite a bit, actually. For starters, many of the mutations discovered in the C.1.2 lineage have yet to be discovered in other forms.

These unknowns “may have a functional influence,” according to Moore and Scheepers, but the researchers are still looking into it.

C136F, Y449H, and N679K are mutations that have never been found before in VOCs, according to the researchers.