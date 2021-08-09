Experts say that while COVID breakthrough cases are concerning, vaccine hesitancy is far more so.

According to scientists, COVID infections in unvaccinated people are a considerably bigger problem than breakthrough cases.

Breakthrough cases of a fully vaccinated person contracting COVID have lately made headlines, with some eateries forced to close due to illnesses among vaccinated employees.

When asked if the United States is doing enough to track breakthrough cases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC on Sunday that it is “quite evident” that the country needs to scale up COVID testing.

While breakthrough instances are troubling and necessary to investigate, a number of specialists have told This website that vaccines continue to function quite well in terms of preventing severe disease, and that the bigger problem remains the country’s large unvaccinated population.

“Infections among unvaccinated persons are by far the bigger problem,” said Kathleen Neuzil, director of the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health. Breakthrough instances are “a caution” that even vaccinated people might spread COVID, according to Mark Jit, a professor of vaccine epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Vaccinated persons, on the other hand, are “still a lot more protected against infection than unvaccinated people,” he added.

In simple terms, breakthrough cases occur when a vaccine’s protection is insufficient to prevent the virus from entering and multiplying in a person’s body, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health.

No vaccine, according to the CDC, is 100 percent effective in preventing sickness. Not only with COVID, but with other disorders as well, breakthrough cases can and will occur.

According to Neuzil, some viruses are more difficult for the body to mount an immune response to than others.

“Because the virus enters the respiratory tract through the nose or throat, it can be difficult to mount an effective mucosal immune response to completely shut down infection,” she told This website. Another possibility, according to Neuzil, is that someone may have a compromised immune system that did not. This is a condensed version of the information.