Experts are concerned about an unstable glacier on Italy’s Mont Blanc.

Scientists on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc range are continually monitoring a melting glacier, which poses a hazard to the valley below owing to rising temperatures.

The Planpincieux glacier hangs over the hamlet of Planpincieux, behind the south face of the Grandes Jorasses within the Mont Blanc massif in Italy’s scenic northwest region, at an altitude of around 2,700 meters (8,860 ft).

It is referred described as a “temperate” glacier since it has already begun to melt, as contrast to polar glaciers that are still frozen to bedrock.

According to experts, this means that the Planpincieux glacier can slide faster due to water beneath its surface, making it more unpredictable and perilous for the Val Ferret valley below.

“We have a considerable temperature rise, which produces a more rapid creation of the sub-glacial water flow, which is an important underground water circulation,” Valerio Segor, the head of natural risk management for the Aosta Valley area, told AFP.

According to Paolo Perret, a glacier specialist at the Courmayeur-based Safe Mountains Foundation, the Planpincieux glacier used to be lodged in a more solid position on the rock and was thicker with fewer fissures.

“The glacier withdrew to a smooth and steep surface, which leads it to be in an unstable position,” Perret added, owing to rising temperatures induced by climate change.

The changes are considerable, with the glacier slipping as much as 150 centimetres (4 feet 9 inches) in a day in extreme circumstances, he said.

The Whymper serac, a polar glacier standing about 4,000 meters above sea level above it, on the other hand, can slip between two and 20 millimetres per day, resulting in “imminent failures,” according to Perret.

Last October, a 15,000-square-metre chunk of ice from the Whymper serac fell to the ground, a day after authorities had barred access to pathways beneath it.

The Planpincieux glacier – and others above it – are closely monitored via radar, and the region’s safety plan foresees a number of situations.

According to Segor, the “extreme situation” would be the ice cube falling 800,000 meters to the settlement and road below.

“However, there are no absolute guarantees that it will act in that manner.”