Experts are baffled by the fact that South America’s Parana River is drying up.

The Parana, South America’s second-longest river, has reached its lowest level since the 1940s, raising concerns among environmentalists and specialists that climate change is to blame.

Commercial shipping, electricity generation, fishing, tourism, and the availability of water for drinking and agriculture are all being harmed as a result of the decline.

The consequences include changes in topography, soil, and the mineral content of river water.

Experts are divided on whether this is a natural cycle or a result of climate change.

The Parana is connected to the Guarani aquifer, which is one of the world’s greatest underground fresh water sources, and runs for about 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) through Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina.

It forms the Rio de la Plata after merging with the Paraguay and Uruguay rivers before flowing into the Atlantic Ocean. It splits into multiple arms along the way, forming the Parana Delta wetlands in Argentina, which feed several agricultural plains.

According to geologist Carlos Ramonell, a professor at the National University of the Littoral in Santa Fe, the Parana is Argentina’s largest, most biodiverse, and most important socio-productive wetland.

While the main branch of the river continues to flow, “only 10 to 20% of the irrigation channels have water, the rest are dry,” according to Ramonell.

“People have suggested Brazilian dams, deforestation, and climate change as factors, but we can’t answer from a scientific standpoint. Obviously, it’s due to a lack of rain, but what set it off?”

The Parana’s navigable section is crucial for landlocked Paraguay and Bolivia.

“Sailing the Parana has been impossible since April. According to Juan Carlos Munoz, director of the Paraguayan Riverboat Owners Association, “goods must be brought by land to the Paraguay river, which quadruples the cost.”

4,000 barges, 350 tugboats, and 100 container ships were all waiting for the river to rise.

The rainy season wasn’t for another three months.

Brazil opened its dams unusually in May to allow hundreds of vessels to move downstream, but the river level has subsequently plummeted dangerously low.

Bolivian soy bean exports and fuel imports have both been harmed.

The typical flow rate of the Parana is 17,000 cubic meters per second, but it has fallen to just 6,200, just above the record low of 5,800 set in 1944.

The electricity provided by the Yacyreta hydroelectric project, which covers, has been cut in half as a result.