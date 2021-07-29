Exhausted firefighters battle Siberian blazes, saying, “We Need More People.”

As heavy clouds of smoke billow across the vast Siberian territory of Yakutia, Yegor Zakharov and his team race to put out the fires in the region’s blazing forests.

His team, members of Russia’s Aerial Forest Protection Service, spent a recent July evening patrolling a five-kilometer (three-mile) trench excavated near the village of Byas-Kyuel to stave off an approaching wildfire.

The men burned strips of rubber tyre strung from poles, then tapped them onto the dry forest floor on the other side of the trench to start a controlled fire while wearing respirators to protect themselves from the noxious smoke.

As Yakutia suffers through yet another ever-worsening wildfire season, the squad has lost track of how many blazes they have attacked since late May — mostly successfully, sometimes not.

“We held one property for eight days, but it burnt in the end because the tractors never arrived,” Zakharov explained, adding that in such situations, they dig ditches with shovels instead.

But, above and beyond equipment, the 35-year-old brigade commander has another pressing request: “More people.”

Wildfires have rushed through more than 1.5 million hectares (3.7 million acres) of Yakutia’s marshy coniferous taiga, fueled by July heatwaves, with more than a month left in Siberia’s annual fire season.

In recent years, multiple temperature records have been established in Russia as a result of heatwaves and droughts caused by climate change.

Yakutia, Russia’s coldest territory bordering the Arctic Ocean, has experienced wildfires that have nearly overwhelmed the forest protection agency for the third year in a row.

The squad of approximately 250 full-time employees and 150 summer contract workers is in charge of a region nearly five times the size of France, and they follow the fires by air and drop in by parachute or off-road trucks.

Their goal, according to Yakutia’s chief pilot observer Svyatoslav Kolesov, is to completely extinguish the fires. However, they must also deal with fires that outnumber their personnel.

The number of firefighters in the region is insufficient, according to Kolesov, who recalls that when he started in 1988, the group had roughly 1,600 members before being reduced over time.

Because of limited resources, Kolesov, who watches flames from regular flights and offers directions to personnel on the ground, said the group will typically keep an eye on a fresh blaze until it becomes large.