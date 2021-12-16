Excessive breeding has had a negative impact on the health of French Bulldogs, according to a new study.

A study of the health effects of selective breeding on French Bulldogs found that they are more likely than other dog breeds to have 20 prevalent diseases.

When compared to other breeds, they are 42 times more likely to have narrow nostrils and 30 times more likely to develop obstructive airway syndrome.

The Royal Veterinary College in the United Kingdom conducted the study, which was published in Canine Medicine and Genetics. It examined the health records of 2,781 French Bulldogs and 21,850 dogs of various breeds.

The French Bulldog is a compact, stocky dog breed with a large, square-shaped skull. Their small noses and wrinkled skin across the face and shoulders distinguish them. Due to kennel clubs and owners’ prior desire for these characteristics, French Bulldogs have been selectively bred to the point where they suffer from several health issues.

Spinal abnormalities, respiratory problems, and skin problems have all been reported in them. They are unable to procreate spontaneously, necessitating artificial insemination and, in many cases, cesarean delivery.

Their popularity, on the other hand, is enormous. French Bulldogs are now the second most popular dog breed in the United States, according to statistics released in March.

Dan O’Neill and colleagues compared the proportion of French Bulldogs diagnosed with those of other breeds in a recent study that looked at 43 health issues on a veterinary database.

Overall, French Bulldogs were shown to be marginally less likely to be diagnosed with health problems. However, they had a higher risk of developing 20 of the 43 illnesses studied. Narrowed nostrils, obstructive airway syndrome, ear discharge, and skin rashes are some of the symptoms.

“These findings showed ultra-predispositions with alarmingly greater chances in French Bulldogs for various ailments,” the researchers said. “This suggests that the health of French Bulldogs has diverged significantly from, and may be lower than, that of the larger non-French Bulldog population.”

“Many of these traits are linked to the structural extremes that characterize the French Bulldog breed. Shifting the usual conformation of the French Bulldog population to a more moderate phenotype is suggested as a plausible way to minimize the major health issues that plague the breed.” Obesity, lameness, and arthritis were all found to be common among French Bulldogs, according to the study. This is a condensed version of the information.