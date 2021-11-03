Ex-Maldives President says, “We Can’t Lose Hope” To Save The Planet.

Although the coral reefs may be doomed, his country is still in risk of being engulfed by rising waters, and he recently survived an assassination attempt, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed remains optimistic.

Nasheed is speaking at COP26 on behalf of dozens of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, urging world leaders to follow through on their promises to assist countries on the front lines of global warming.

Nasheed, a seasoned climate diplomat, made headlines in 2009 when he convinced his government to don dive gear and convene a conference among the coral reefs that rim his Indian Ocean archipelago.

“Where are we ten years later?” he asked AFP.

“I believe we’ve come a long, long, long way.”

Despite the fact that certain countries’ climate goals still need to be increased, Nasheed stated that he now believes the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over preindustrial levels is achievable.

“I believe people now understand the gravity of the issue,” he said, alluding to this year’s assault of climate-related weather disasters, which included record-breaking heatwaves in North America and disastrous floods in Europe.

“It’s now an election issue, which is why world leaders have gotten involved in the rhetoric.”

The inability of affluent countries to honor their 2009 vow to provide $100 billion per year by 2020 for countries facing the worst climate impacts was a sore topic at the Glasgow summit.

They drew up a plan last week to meet the target only in 2023, however US climate envoy John Kerry stated this week that funding might meet the aim next year.

Nasheed’s Climate Vulnerable Forum is urging richer countries to contribute $100 billion to the aim.

It also wants vulnerable countries’ debts adjusted so that a portion of their repayments can be used to fund programs that assist mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Think about your children and your children’s children,” Nasheed advised international leaders.

“We were the first generation in the Maldives to view the reef because we were the first generation to be able to go diving and snorkeling with goggles, masks, and equipment,” he told AFP.

"Unfortunately, we are the first generation to see the reef's demise. We must ensure that the reef is rehabilitated and handed over in perfect condition."