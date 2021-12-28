Even young children challenge their ‘rule-breaking’ peers, according to a new study.

Some people will confront those who appear to be breaking the rules, but does this also apply to children and their classmates who appear to be breaking the rules? They actually do, according to a “first-of-its-kind” study.

Researchers from Germany and the United Kingdom examined how youngsters confront norm violations in a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, according to a news release from the University of Plymouth.

The researchers looked at 376 children aged 5 to 8 years old to do so. According to the university, these children came from eight distinct societies in Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America.

“What’s unique about this study is that we observed children’s behaviors and traveled around the world to do so — we didn’t ask children what they intended to do, but measured what they actually did in real-life social interactions,” said Patricia Kanngiesser of the University of Plymouth in a news release.

The test was simple: the kids were taught how to play a block game, with half of them learning to sort by color and the other half learning to sort by form. They were then partnered up, with one playing and the other simply watching.

An illustration of how the experiment was carried out was supplied by the researchers. They discovered that youngsters who appeared to be playing “by the wrong set of rules” pushed their peers more. According to the university, the more the child intervened, the more likely the partner was to change their behavior.

Surprisingly, the researchers discovered cultural differences in the way the kids dealt with their peers. Children in smaller or more rural communities, for example, were expected to make fewer interventions, according to the researchers.

“We believed that in small-scale societies, where everyone knew everyone else, direct interventions would be less common since people could rely on more indirect methods like reputation to ensure rule compliance,” Kanngiesser noted.

The experiment revealed that the situation was actually the opposite, with children in rural areas using “imperative verbal protest” at a higher rate than children in urban areas.

According to the university, this is the first study to look at how youngsters react to norm violations in different cultures around the world. The researchers plan to look at the children’s motive for intervening and where they learnt the conduct in the next phase.