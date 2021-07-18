Even while offensive rages, Taliban leader ‘favors political settlement.’

Even as the hardline Islamist organisation launches a sweeping attack across the country, the Taliban’s top leader Hibatullah Akhundzada stated on Sunday that he “strenuously favors” a diplomatic settlement to the crisis in Afghanistan.

The news came as representatives from the Afghan government and Taliban rebels met in Doha over the weekend for a new round of discussions, raising hopes that the long-stalled peace talks would be revived.

“Despite military wins and advancements, the Islamic Emirate strongly supports a political settlement in the country,” Akhundzada stated in a message sent ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, which falls next week.

“The Islamic Emirate will take advantage of any chance that presents itself for the formation of an Islamic system, peace, and security,” he continued.

“We can guarantee our neighbors, regional partners, and the rest of the globe that Afghanistan will not allow anyone to pose a security danger to any other country that uses our soil.”

The two parties have been meeting in Qatar’s capital on and off for months, but have had little if any noticeable results, with the talks appearing to have stalled while the militants made massive gains on the battlefield.

On Sunday, the two sides were scheduled to meet again.

The Taliban’s leader claimed his party was still dedicated to finding a way to end the conflict, but he chastised “opposition parties” for “wasting time.”

“Our message remains the same: rather than relying on foreigners, let us resolve our differences among ourselves and save our country from the current crisis,” he continued.

Insurgents took advantage of the latter stages of US and other foreign soldiers’ withdrawal from Afghanistan to launch a series of lightning offensives across broad swaths of the nation.

The organization is thought to now control almost half of the country’s 400 districts, as well as numerous key border crossings and a string of significant province capitals.

Pro-government fighters carried out 244 operations, killing 967 “enemy” combatants, including key leaders, according to an Afghan security spokesman.

“So far, we’ve retaken 24 districts; our goal is to retake all of the territories… Ajmal Omar Shinwari told reporters, “We are ready to protect our homeland.”

Despite persistent rumors of leadership divisions, the Taliban have long appeared to be cohesive, working under an effective chain of command and carrying out complicated military campaigns.

The Taliban’s leaders’ ability to maintain a firm grip on commanders on the ground is still in question, as is their willingness to do so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.