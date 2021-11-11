Even if they can’t see you, your cat knows where you are.

Scientists have discovered that pet cats “mentally map” their owners’ movements when they are out of sight. Cats track their masters’ movements by developing mental images related to vocal cues, according to research.

The researchers, lead by Saho Takagi of Kyoto University’s Department of Psychology, used voice signals from either their owners or strangers to conduct a series of studies on cats.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, there were 58,385,725 pet cats in the United States in 2017/2018, with one in every four households owning a feline companion.

When compared to dogs, cats are regarded to be more aloof to their owners. Cats recognize their owners’ voices, according to study published in 2013, but they choose to ignore them.

Takagi and colleagues conducted three trials in their current study, which was published in PLOS One, to see if cats actively track their owners using contextual cues—in this case, their voices.

In the first experiment, cats were repeatedly exposed to a tape of their owner’s voice calling their name. Following the sixth call, one of two speakers played either a stranger or the owner calling the cat’s name. One speaker was placed on the outside of the room, and the other was placed behind the cat within the room. The recordings were mixed and matched in various ways.

When the audio of the owner’s voice came from within the room, the cats were found to be the most surprised. In the other two tests, cats were exposed to either other cats’ vocalizations or non-vocal sounds. In terms of surprise at the stimuli, no association was discovered.

The findings indicated that cats were astonished to hear their owners while they were not in the room at the time, according to the researchers.

“Cats were surprised when their owner appeared to be ‘teleported’ to a new, unexpected place,” the researchers wrote, “but they did not react in the same way when tested with non-social stimuli.” “These findings demonstrate that cats have a mental representation of their invisible owner and use the owner’s voice to map their location, demonstrating socio-spatial cognition.” It’s unclear if the cats were astonished by the owner’s appearance because they showed up in an unexpected place—or. This is a condensed version of the information.