Even if global warming stops, sea levels will continue to rise.

Researchers cautioned Tuesday that even if mankind overcomes the odds and keeps global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, sea levels will rise for millennia, engulfing cities that already house half a billion people.

They stated in Environmental Research Letters that if the world warms another half-degree above that threshold, an extra 200 million people would be knee-deep in sea water on a regular basis, making them more exposed to severe storm surges.

Asia will be the hardest hit in any scenario, with nine of the top ten megacities at risk.

Even in a 2°C world, land that is home to more than half of Bangladesh’s and Vietnam’s populations is below the long-term high tide line.

China, India, and Indonesia’s built-up areas would also be obliterated.

The majority of forecasts for sea level rise and the threat it poses to coastal communities are for the end of the century, and range from half a metre to less than twice that, depending on how quickly carbon pollution is reduced.

However, no matter how aggressively greenhouse gas emissions are reduced, seas will continue to grow for hundreds of years after 2100, fuelled by melting ice sheets, heat trapped in the ocean, and the dynamics of warming water, according to the research.

According to main author Ben Strauss, CEO and chief scientist of Climate Central, “about 5% of the world’s population presently lives on territory below where the high tide level is predicted to climb based on carbon dioxide that human activity has already emitted to the atmosphere.”

CO2 levels are 50 percent greater today than they were in 1800, and the Earth’s average surface temperature has already risen 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Whether it takes two centuries or ten, that’s enough to raise sea levels nearly two metres (over six feet), according to Strauss.

The Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C warming target, which governments will aim to maintain at the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow next month, equates to nearly three metres in the long run.

According to the report, the amount of sea level rise is a matter of “when” rather than “if” unless engineers discover out how to quickly remove large volumes of CO2 from the atmosphere.

These are the possibilities that are most likely to happen.

“The striking disparity between a 1.5C world with sharp pollution cuts vs a world after 3C or 4C of warming is the headline conclusion for me,” Strauss said.

