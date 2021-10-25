European stocks are up for the start of a busy week.

Traders weighed company reports and looked ahead to an ECB rate decision and the UK budget later this week as European stock indexes mainly climbed Monday.

Following last week’s advances, Asian markets ended uneven, with investors maintaining a wary eye on a new Covid outbreak in China, which might halt the already stuttering economy.

Brent reached a three-year high above $86 per barrel, while WTI was within striking distance of $85 for the first time since October 2014.

The recent crude price gains follow Saudi Arabia’s announcement that OPEC and other major producers would be cautious in raising supply despite rising demand, warning that the pandemic remained a danger to the future.

Turkey’s currency fell more than 1% against the dollar to a new low after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the expulsion of ambassadors from ten countries, including Germany and the United States, who had lobbied for the release of a detained civil society leader.

The euro fell as statistics showed that Germany’s business climate deteriorated for the fourth month in a row in October, as supply chain issues impacted on the export-driven economy.

Markets are expecting signals on when the European Central Bank will start raising interest rates or unwind its large pandemic-fueled stimulus program when policymakers meet on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the British government will reveal its latest tax and spending plans.

In the meantime, long-standing concerns about inflation continued to loom over trading floors, though a strong batch of earnings has helped to calm those fears in recent weeks.

HSBC bank reported strong earnings and announced intentions to buy back stock.

This week, US tech heavyweights such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft will release their own quarterly reports, which will be widely watched to see how supply chain snarls and rising pricing are affecting their bottom lines.

As firms consider tighter central bank monetary policies, their forward advice will be of interest.

Market confidence was boosted by news that China Evergrande had paid interest due on a bond before the deadline on Saturday, though it remains to be seen whether the property developer can satisfy commitments on other notes due before the end of the year.

Evergrande also gave Chinese markets a boost by announcing that it has resumed development on more than ten projects.

However, suggestions that China aims to extend its pilot program have raised fears in the property sector.