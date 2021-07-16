Europe is reeling from the worst floods in years, with 120 people killed.

Floods have ripped through entire communities in Europe, killing at least 126 people, the most of whom were in western Germany, where startled emergency personnel were still scouring the wreckage on Friday.

The torrent, called the “river of death” by German daily Bild, took unwary inhabitants entirely off surprise.

In other parts, streets and residences were submerged by floodwaters, and cars were left overturned on flooded streets as the floodwaters receded. Some districts were completely sealed off from the rest of the world.

Agron Berischa, a 21-year-old decorator from Bad Neuenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate state, told AFP that “everything was under water within 15 minutes.”

“Everything was under water, including our flat, our office, and our neighbors’ homes.”

Hans-Dieter Vrancken, 65, of nearby Schuld, reported that “caravans, automobiles were washed away, trees were uprooted, and houses were knocked down.”

“That’s been over 20 years since we’ve been in Schuld, and we’ve never seen anything like it. He described the situation as “like a warzone.”

The death toll is expected to grow as emergency personnel continue to search the impacted areas in the coming days, according to Roger Lewentz, Rheinland-interior Palatinate’s minister.

“We constantly coming across folks who have lost their life in these disasters when emptying cellars or pumping out cellars,” he said.

Adding to the disaster, a landslide in Erftstadt, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), triggered by the floodwaters, is believed to have killed several more persons.

In neighboring Belgium, the government reported that the death toll had risen to 20 from 23 early claims, with more than 21,000 people in one district without power.

Heavy rains pounded Luxembourg and the Netherlands, flooding numerous districts and causing tens of thousands of people to flee Maastricht.

Several houses collapsed totally in Germany’s hard-hit Ahrweiler district in Rhineland-Palatinate, evoking analogies to the aftermath of a tsunami.

In Euskirchen, one of the worst-affected municipalities, at least 24 people have been confirmed deceased.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said late Thursday from Washington, where she spoke with President Joe Biden, that “I worry we will only know the full scale of the calamity in the coming days.”

“My heart and empathy go out to all of those who have lost loved ones in this tragedy, or who are still concerned about the fate of others who are still missing.”

Officially, 63 people have died in Rhineland-Palatinate, raising the national death toll to at least 106.

Around 1,300 individuals were missing in Ahrweiler, while local authorities informed Bild that a large number was probable. Brief News from Washington Newsday.