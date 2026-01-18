EU Grants Sh645 Million to Restore Soil Health in Western Kenya

The European Union has committed Sh645 million to help 40,000 farmers in Western Kenya combat deteriorating soil health, aiming to reverse the damage caused by years of overreliance on chemical fertilizers. The funds will support a transformative agroecology program designed to restore soil vitality and promote sustainable farming practices.

Restoring Fertility through Agroecology

Soil degradation has long threatened the agricultural output of Western Kenya, with regions such as Kakamega, Bungoma, and Vihiga seeing their once-productive lands become barren due to years of chemical fertilizer use. The EU-funded initiative focuses on rehabilitating these exhausted soils through agroecology, a method that promotes organic farming techniques to rebuild soil fertility and maintain high crop yields.

The program is set to encourage farmers to transition to “regenerative agriculture,” a process that uses natural inputs such as organic matter to restore soil health while also boosting productivity. This shift aims to reduce dependency on chemical fertilizers, which have been blamed for the declining soil quality in the region.

A Timely Intervention

During the launch of the program in Kakamega, a Ministry of Agriculture official admitted that the region’s soil was suffering. “We have prioritized maize yields over soil health for too long,” he said. “This grant allows us to treat the disease, not just the symptoms.”

The initiative is based on three core interventions to help farmers rebuild their lands:

Soil Testing: Mobile labs will be set up to test soil pH levels, helping farmers apply lime and organic inputs tailored to their soil’s needs.

Diversification: Farmers will be encouraged to plant nitrogen-fixing crops like beans and indigenous vegetables alongside maize to break the cycle of nutrient depletion.

Market Links: The program will also facilitate connections between farmers and European markets, where sustainably grown produce is in high demand.

The move comes as Western Kenya faces increasingly erratic rainfall due to climate change, making soil health crucial to food security. For smallholder farmers who have seen their harvests shrink despite rising fertilizer costs, this new project offers a lifeline to restore profitability and resilience.

As the program takes shape, it is clear that healthy soil will be the key to weathering the unpredictable shifts brought about by climate change. Farmers in the region are hoping that this EU-funded initiative marks the start of a long-awaited green revolution in Kenya’s agricultural sector.