EU Calls for a Joint Fight Against Migrant Traffickers with Arab States.

The EU urged Arab states to work together more closely against traffickers who exploit refugees attempting to reach its beaches, saying that the same networks were also selling weapons and narcotics.

Oliver Varhelyi, the EU’s Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner, warned of a “increasing risk of major population shifts across the Arab world” as a result of violence, climate change, or simply being close to Europe.

“In battling criminal organizations engaged in migrant smuggling, we need to cooperate more and better,” Varhelyi stated at the start of the first European-Arab conference on border security.

“These criminal organizations foster corruption, destabilize our society, and wreak havoc on people’s lives. Furthermore, they are frequently involved in the smuggling of weapons and drugs, as well as funding and equipping terrorist organizations “He made the remarks during a two-day summit in Amman that included 44 Arab and European delegations.

The fight against human trafficking, according to Varhelyi, is one of the priorities of the European Union’s seven-billion-euro Economic and Investment Plan for the region, which was already unveiled.

This year, the bloc’s southern and eastern members have seen a new spike in migrant arrivals, causing significant differences over how to respond.