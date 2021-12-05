Erosion has taken its toll on Albanian bunkers, which have been ravaged by rising tides.

Albania’s communist-era bunkers were designed to resist a nuclear attack, but as the country’s coastline erodes, the defences are being consumed by the sea.

Experts say the coastlines of the Balkan country are among the most eroded in Europe, blaming the problem on climate change and unregulated urbanization.

Many of the bunkers erected under the supervision of previous dictator Enver Hoxha, who feared invasion by the US, the Soviet Union, and China, among others, are now submerged along the shores Lake Seman in central Albania.

A police station, a sports field, and an oil well are all examples of this.

Tree trunks have been ripped apart on the beaches, and crumbled roofs attest to the population’s despair in the face of the oncoming wave.

“The bunkers were designed to withstand anything, but they failed in their one and only war,” says Ilir Zani, 80.

Locals claim that in the last three decades, the Adriatic has advanced 800 meters (half a mile) in this area.

Izmir Mernica, a 47-year-old Seman resident, is concerned that his cafe may be next.

“We’re concerned because the sea is devouring everything,” he says, pointing to a water tower that has become stranded in the middle of the Adriatic.

Following a succession of drowning deaths caused by whirlpools formed by currents surrounding the buildings, officials used military tanks to retrieve seven submerged bunkers from the water in 2009.

The bunkers have resurfaced more than a decade later.

Mernica claims that the sea “took them again.”

More than a third of Albania’s 427-kilometer (265-mile) coastline is eroding at a pace of one to two meters (three to seven feet) each year, according to climate change specialists working for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

According to Abdulla Diku, an environmental expert, each hectare of land loses about 27 tonnes of soil each year due to approaching tides, which is almost 11 times the average for other European countries.

Vlash Moci still maintains his bunker in Qerret, central Albania, which originally held anti-aircraft guns and is now a bar that attracts foreign tourists.

Moci, 64, is concerned that the rising seas will soon claim his business, as the nearby bunker, a pale green structure that resembles a flying saucer, is already on the verge of being consumed.

“We’re terrified that large seas will swallow us one day. It’s a disaster, “According to AFP, he said.

