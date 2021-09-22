Erdogan tells the United Nations that Turkey will ratify the Paris Climate Agreement.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey was ready to ratify the Paris Climate Agreement.

Erdogan made the remark at a United Nations General Assembly gathering after a year of extreme weather events in Turkey, including wildfires and flash floods, that have claimed the lives of more than a hundred people.

Turkey signed a historic deal in April 2016 to restrict harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, which scientists blame for more intense and frequent weather occurrences.

However, the agreement has yet to be legally ratified by a vote in parliament.

Erdogan told the United Nations General Assembly that Turkey now plans to finish the ratification process in time for the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.

“From the United Nations General Assembly, I would want to declare to the entire world the conclusion we have reached as a result of the progress made within the scope of the agreement. “We intend to present the Paris Climate Agreement to our parliament for approval next month,” Erdogan stated.

“We anticipate the ratification phase of the carbon-neutral targeted agreement being place before the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow.”

Erdogan has come under fire at home for his response to the fatal wildfires and flash floods that ravaged Turkey’s southern Mediterranean vacation districts and northern Black Sea coast in August.

The two tragedies in Turkey’s southeast, as well as a resulting drought, have raised the importance of environmental issues in the minds of voters, particularly among younger generations.

When Erdogan seeks to prolong his power into a third decade in a general election set for June 2023, he will need the backing of millions of teenagers who will be voting for the first time.

Climate issues took up the all of the powerful president’s wide-ranging UN address, which was broadcast live on most Turkish news stations.

“While the Earth welcomes millions of living creatures to its surface, it only asks that we preserve the natural balance in return,” he stated.

However, he said that the world’s largest polluter “should also contribute the most to the fight against climate change.”

“This time, unlike in the past, no one has the right to say: I am powerful, I will not pay the bill,” Erdogan stated. “Because climate change is fairly treating humanity.”