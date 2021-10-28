Erdogan said a meeting with Biden in Glasgow is ‘likely.’

According to Turkish media, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expected to meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Turkey is seeking $1.4 billion in compensation after Washington booted it out of the F-35 fighter jet program for buying a Russian missile defense system, according to the meeting, which will be the two leaders’ second since Biden was elected president.

Erdogan’s remarks to reporters on his way back from a trip to Azerbaijan came after the White House announced Biden’s agenda for the G20 summit in Rome this weekend, which did not include a meeting with Erdogan.

Erdogan was cited as stating, “The agenda for Rome and Glasgow looks to have altered.”

“Rather than Rome, we’ll probably meet in Glasgow.”

The UN climate conference COP26 begins on Sunday and goes until November 12 in the Scottish capital.

The meeting would also follow a new diplomatic spat in which Erdogan threatened to remove ambassadors from the US and nine other Western countries over their backing for a detained Turkish civil society leader.

Erdogan, who had accused the envoys of interfering in Turkey’s internal issues, backed down from his threat after the embassies made statements vowing to remain out of Turkey’s internal affairs.

Erdogan and Biden have had a rough relationship since they last met in June on the sidelines of a NATO conference in Brussels.

Turkey’s acquisition of a Russian S-400 air defense system in 2019 has strained relations after Washington blocked Ankara’s intentions to buy approximately 100 next-generation US F-35 fighter jets.

Erdogan has demanded reimbursement, claiming that the United States could repay at least part of the $1.4 billion advance payment paid by Turkey for the F-35s by delivering older-generation F-16 fighter jets.

According to Erdogan, the F-35 issue would be the most crucial topic in his meeting with Biden, and he will have the opportunity to personally affirm if Washington is willing to recover the money through F-16 deliveries.

“We will have worked out an arrangement,” he stated if that’s the case.

Any military sales would have to be approved by the US Congress, which has significant anti-Turkish sentiment due to Erdogan’s human rights record.

Military officials from the United States and Turkey met in Ankara on Wednesday to discuss the cancellation of the F-35 stealth fighter program.

The officials met in Ankara, according to the Pentagon, "to discuss remaining concerns resulting from Turkey's departure from the F-35 program, which was finalized."