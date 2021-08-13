Erdogan pays a visit to flood victims in Turkey, where the death toll has risen to 31.

On Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited one of the hardest-hit cities to lead a prayer for the victims and vow government assistance, bringing the death toll from Turkey’s flash floods to 31.

The destruction in Turkey’s northern Black Sea regions occurred just as the country was regaining control of hundreds of wildfires that had killed eight people and devastated massive swaths of woodland along its attractive southern coast.

Last month, flooding in the northeastern province of Rize claimed the lives of six individuals.

Natural disasters, according to scientists, are growing increasingly intense and frequent as a result of global warming caused by polluting emissions.

Erdogan faces a challenge two years before the next scheduled general election as Turkey emerges as a frontline country in the fight against climate change.

On social media, the powerful Turkish leader was roundly chastised for handing out tea bags to people when visiting one of the fire-ravaged towns at the end of July.

According to polls, up to seven million Generation Z teenagers, who will be eligible to vote for the first time when Erdogan wants to extend his reign for a third decade, consider climate change as a major issue.

As he visited a burial for the first casualties and conducted a prayer in front of a few hundred citizens in the flooded city of Kastamonu, Erdogan sounded both sad and hopeful.

“We will do everything we can as a state to rise from the ashes as swiftly as we can,” Erdogan addressed the gathering.

“We may not be able to bring back the persons we have lost, but our state has the resources and authority to compensate those who have lost loved ones.”

However, in Black Sea towns and cities, resentment appeared to be rising over what some claimed was a lack of appropriate warning from local officials about the hazards of the approaching storms.

Arzu Yucel, a resident of Kastamonu province, told the private DHA news agency, “They instructed us to move our cars but they didn’t advise us to save ourselves or our children.”

“I would have taken them and fled in five minutes if they had. “They didn’t even inform us the river was overflowing,” complained the elderly woman.

The mountainous Black Sea coast of Turkey is peppered with communities built along valleys that frequently flood during the summer.

Some long-time residents stated the flooding this year was the worst they’d ever seen.

Adem, a Batin provincial citizen, said, "I am 75 years old and have never seen anything like this."