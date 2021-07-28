Environmentalists criticize the All Blacks’ partnership with a petrochemical company.

Greenpeace has blasted a partnership between New Zealand Rugby and petrochemical corporation Ineos to sponsor the All Blacks, which was announced on Wednesday.

Ineos has agreed to a six-year sponsorship contract with the All Blacks, which will see its emblem appear on the shorts of the men’s and women’s 15- and seven-a-side teams, as well as the Maori All Blacks and the New Zealand under-20 team.

The deal, which is said to be for NZ$8.0 million ($5.6 million) in local media, brings the All Blacks into the Ineos sports portfolio, which also includes the Mercedes F1 squad, Grenadiers cycling team, Team UK sailing, Nice and Lausanne-Sport football teams.

Greenpeace campaigner Juressa Lee, on the other hand, called the oil and gas conglomerate’s sponsorship contract with New Zealand Rugby “gutting.”

“Many of our rugby players are of Maori and Pacific ancestry, and they come from communities that are on the frontlines of sea level rise and extreme storm events, and they shouldn’t be asked to wear the Ineos brand,” she said.

“We also want to see our people wearing the black jersey and living their ambitions, but they will now be representing Ineos, which is one of the world’s greatest oil and plastic polluters.”

“We are committed to supporting the development of rugby over the next six years with Ineos Sport and are looking forward to working alongside some of the top sports teams in the world,” New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson said when the arrangement was announced.

“Ineos will bring a creative approach and dedication to our Teams in Black relationship, attributes we see across all sectors of their business, particularly around sustainability with their ambition to produce a zero-carbon future in line with the Paris Agreement.”

The 2015 Paris climate agreement intends to keep temperature rises to “well below” 2.0 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with a goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Sam Whitelock, the All Blacks captain, said he was excited to be a part of the Ineos high-performance sport organization.

“The All Blacks are excited to be a part of this performance collaboration and to learn from some of their amazing sporting partnerships,” he said.