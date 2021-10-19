Environmentalists are enraged by the UK Investment Summit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged international businesses to invest in post-Brexit Britain on Tuesday, saying he wants to rely on renewable energy and green technologies to power future prosperity, but environmentalists objected.

The UK leader announced a?400 million ($552 million, 473 million euros) agreement with the Bill Gates Foundation to invest in “the next generation of ground-breaking renewable energy technology” at the Global Investment Summit in London.

The partnership, which would cost both parties?200 million, comes after Iberdrola, the Spanish renewable energy company, announced plans to invest?6 billion in the UK’s largest offshore wind project.

Johnson is seeking to polish his green credentials before hosting world leaders at the UN’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month. Johnson has set ambitions for the UK to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

He also wants to increase investment to help the UK’s economy expand as it deals with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, which have put burden on the logistics sector, labor market, and other areas.

Johnson promised government support for private investment in sustainable initiatives in his sales pitch, claiming that the UK was now “going in an exciting new direction with a green, industrial revolution, with new regulatory freedoms.”

The investment meeting, on the other hand, was chastised for “corporate greenwashing.”

Four of the banks invited, according to the social advocacy group Global Justice Now, have invested a total of $173 billion in fossil fuels in recent years.

It also criticised the involvement of Drax Group, a British energy company that, according to the NGO, generated more emissions in 2019 than Ghana, a West African country.

“Our government is once again providing cover for some of the world’s largest corporate climate offenders,” Global Justice Now’s Daniel Willis stated.

Meanwhile, the government’s “net zero strategy” to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century, which was also revealed Tuesday, has been criticized for its lack of ambition and money.

It includes increasing electric vehicle manufacturing and providing?5,000 subsidies to homes in England and Wales starting next year as part of a?450 million scheme to assist them replace ageing gas boilers with low-carbon heat pumps.

Johnson wrote in The Sun newspaper to reassure householders that they will not be forced to replace their existing boilers.

“While we’ll have to make some substantial adjustments to the way we heat our homes, the Boiler Police’s Greenshirts aren’t going to break down your door with their sandal-clad feet and seize your trusty old boiler at carrot-point. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.