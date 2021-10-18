Environmentalists and a mining company are fighting over a unique Chilean archipelago.

The Humboldt archipelago, located off Chile’s northern Pacific coast, is a “natural treasure” and a haven for rare fauna, including a species of penguin and an otter on the verge of extinction.

However, environmentalists believe a $2.5 billion mining project on the adjacent mainland is endangering the fragile ecology. The project has sparked a debate in Chile about the economic benefits of mineral extraction vs the need to safeguard the world as a climate catastrophe threatens.

To make matters worse, the Dominga Mining project in the Coquimbo region is now embroiled in a corruption controversy that threatens to destabilize President Sebastian Pinera.

The archipelago, which consists of eight islands, three of which are part of a national reserve, is a “natural treasure” of biodiversity, according to Carlos Gaymer, a professor at the Catholic University of the North.

The archipelago is home to 80% of the world’s Humboldt penguins, a threatened species, as well as eared seals, bottlenose dolphins, and chungungos, the world’s smallest otter, which is endangered.

“Scientists from all over the world concur that there is nothing else like it on the planet,” Gaymer said. He claimed that the mining project would astound people if it were offered near the world-famous Galapagos Islands.

Thousands of birds and 14 different whale species frequent the waters of the Humboldt archipelago.

The mining project, for many residents, is a danger to their traditional way of life.

“Perhaps the riches we have are not tangible, but rather in our archipelago, in being able to freely navigate between our islands,” Elias Barrera, a third-generation fisherman and diver, told AFP.

Locals in Punta de Choros have relied on sustainable fishing in the area for generations, waking up to a glimpse of the archipelago from their homes on the mainland.

“For us, the Dominga project is the eradication of our culture, our ancestral culture, the Chango people’s culture, the culture that has existed in these lands for 10,000 years in an integrated and sustainable way with our environment,” Barrera stated.

Around the proposed site of a cargo port and two open-air mines, close to the town of La Higuera, there is a surprising diversity of wildlife: guacanos (closely related to the llama), desert foxes, and colonies of massive Tricahue parrots, which enliven sunset with a cacophony of calls from nests built into sand dunes.

