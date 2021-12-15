Enterprising Idealists are America’s Greatest Disruptors.

Using Collaborative Technology to Create New, Low-Cost Drugs

OPEN PHARMA CO-FOUNDER JAYKUMAR MENON

One of the most painful and urgent societal flaws revealed by the pandemic is the failure to distribute treatments and vaccines to many individuals who need them. The shots that were delivered so quickly to folks in wealthy countries are still beyond of reach for many people around the world. “It’s an outrage that billions of people don’t have access to the new vaccines,” says Jaykumar Menon, a human rights lawyer. “A new model is required.” Menon found a method to potentially help millions of people fulfill their “human right to healthcare” after years of working as a lawyer and campaigner. In 2014, he co-founded the Open Source Pharma Foundation (OSPF) with a team of public health and pharmaceutical industry specialists, inspired by the software world’s notion of “Open Source,” where developers make their code freely available for others to use, adapt, and share. Their goal is to change the way drugs are developed by focusing research on sharing resources and research ideas rather than on expensive, proprietary, profit-driven techniques.

One troubling consequence of relying on big pharmaceutical companies to bring a drug from the lab to the market is that there is no incentive to invest in diseases that disproportionately affect low-income countries, as well as a lack of treatments for rare diseases where the payoff for developing a new drug is deemed insufficient.

The open source approach taken by OSPF aims to provide a different path to novel medications. It is based on a notion proposed by Bernard Munos, a co-founder and pharmaceutical innovation consultant, in a 2006 essay published in the scientific magazine Nature, who called for open source drug development. Open Source Malaria and the Indian government’s Open Source Drug Discovery initiative were among the first open source projects to emerge. OSPF, which works with these and other initiatives, has wider goals. Menon and his team intend to build a platform that encourages open source medicine and vaccine development in general, rather than focusing on a single disease. This is a condensed version of the information.