Engineers at Facebook have revealed what caused the outage on Monday.

Hundreds of millions of people around the world were left without their go-to source for news, current events, recipes, and local gossip as Facebook went down unexpectedly on Monday. Not only Facebook and its app were affected, but also Instagram and WhatsApp.

The interruption occurred around 1 p.m. ET in the United States, and it took five hours to restore service. At 10 p.m. ET, nine hours after the outage and four hours after its restoration, Facebook engineers disclosed the cause.

Facebook apologized for the disruption caused to those who utilize its various platforms for both personal and corporate purposes.

“The underlying cause of this outage impacted many of the internal tools and systems we use in our day-to-day operations, hampering our efforts to swiftly diagnose and repair the problem,” Facebook engineers said on the social media platform Monday night.

“Configuration adjustments on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers generated issues that disrupted this communication,” our technical teams discovered. This network traffic disturbance had a cascade effect on how our data centers communicated, halting our services.”

By 6 p.m., all social media platforms had been restored, but not before Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost an estimated $6 billion in revenue. Regardless, the social media site said that no user data had been accessed and that the downtime was the result of a “configuration change.”

“At this point, we believe the fundamental cause of this outage was an erroneous configuration change,” says the company. Santosh Janardhan said on the engineering website, “We also have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime.”

