Engineers 3D-print chicken and use lasers to cook it.

Fans of The Jetsons’ kitchen and the Star Trek franchise’s food “replicators” may soon be able to digitally print dinner and heat it at the press of a button. Scientists believe people will enjoy it even more than the genuine thing.

Engineers at Columbia University have created a single gadget that can utilize a 3D printer to assemble food and lasers to cook it, taking a step toward making those sci-fi feasts a reality.

“Food is something that we all deal with on a regular basis and personalize. According to researcher Jonathan Blutinger, “it seems only reasonable to include software into our kitchen to make meal production more customizable.”

Hod Lipson, a mechanical engineering professor at Columbia, has been working on 3D-printed foods for about 15 years and is now experimenting with multi-ingredient printing.

“While printers can manufacture ingredients to millimeter precision, there is no heating process that can achieve the same level of precision,” Blutinger explained. “Cooking is critical for the formation of nutrition, flavor, and texture in many meals, and we wondered whether we could use lasers to precisely manage these attributes.”

“Our two blind taste-testers preferred laser-cooked beef to traditionally cooked meat, indicating that this nascent technology has promise,” Blutinger noted.

Unmanned appliances that cook nearly anything and adjust it to a user’s favorite flavor, texture, and shape are becoming a reality thanks to Columbia University researchers’ technology.

The researchers used a blue laser to trace a spiraling path on meat and an infrared laser to brown it on the surface to obtain food-safe temperatures. They discovered that greater laser speeds raised a food’s temperature more fast at beginning, but single passes of slower lasers cooked food more slowly.

They claim that the hardware and software are quite low-tech, and that it requires programmers who can make the most of it.

“What we still don’t have is what we call ‘Food CAD,’ which is akin to food Photoshop. “We need high-level software that allows individuals who aren’t engineers or software developers to create the foods they want,” Lipson explained. “Then, like with music, we need a platform where individuals can trade digital recipes.”

