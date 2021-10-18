Energy-stricken South Africa weighs the need to save the environment while keeping the lights on.

Solar panels appear to glitter from the roofs of mansions and small township dwellings alike when flying into Johannesburg.

However, those gleaming twenty-first-century panels conceal South Africa’s reliance on a filthy nineteenth-century energy source: coal.

South Africa, like many other developing countries, is grappling with how to fulfill rising energy demands while avoiding a worsening of the world’s carbon catastrophe — one of the many conundrums confronting the UN climate talks, which continue on October 31 in Glasgow.

South Africa’s continued reliance on coal must be understood in the context of recurring blackouts that have plagued the country since 2007.

Power outage schedules, as well as mundane events like weather and traffic delays, are published on apps and in news stories.

During a webinar hosted by the think tank South African Institute of International Affairs, environmental campaigner Ditebogo Lebea said, “As a young South African, I am afraid.” “Our country is in the midst of an energy crisis that requires immediate intervention.” The outages are a pain for individuals and a disaster for businesses, jeopardizing efforts to reduce the country’s 34 percent unemployment rate.

When the crisis first broke out, entire cities were thrown into darkness, provoking a barrage of angry finger pointing.

To try to solve the situation, the government looked through every possible solution.

For homeowners that switch to solar water heating, steep discounts of up to 100% were offered. Wind farms have sprung up all over the place. Africa’s largest solar farm grew out of a desert.

However, the country also decided to construct not one, but two massive coal-fired power plants, each with a capacity of 4,800 megawatts.

When combined, they will become the world’s largest coal power complex, surpassing even China’s huge coal growth.

The solar farm, on the other hand, generates 50 megawatts of power.

The first new plant has been up and running in stops and starts, plagued by design faults and malfeasance at Eskom, the state-owned power utility. The second one is still being built.

According to Global Carbon Atlas, coal already produces 80 percent of South Africa’s power, making it the world’s 12th greatest greenhouse gas emitter in 2019.

South Africa, on the other hand, has an average of 2,500 hours of sunshine each year, or 600 hours more than solar power champion Germany.

“Everyone recognizes renewable energy is a tremendous opportunity in South Africa,” said GreenCape energy analyst Argon Poorum.

The country has attempted to capitalize on this chance.

To entice private investors, South Africa established an innovative renewable energy auction mechanism in 2010.

Eskom abruptly shut down the project five years later, alleging that renewable energy was too expensive.

