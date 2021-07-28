Endless blazes have left US firefighters exhausted.

Firefighters in California are saying they are burned out after battling increasingly huge and dangerous wildfires nonstop for weeks with no end in sight.

“After a while, you start to get a little messed up, and your mental health starts to suffer,” said David Tikkanen, a 55-year-old fire commander.

“We’ve been up 14 days with no end in sight,” he said as he battled the flames in Twain, a little town set in the California pines that his team was hosing with water to keep it from being devoured by the massive Dixie Fire.

They’re racing to keep any sparks from spreading in a drought-stricken area where the vegetation is a veritable tinderbox.

It’s exhausting labor, especially when you’re in the middle of an inferno that’s engulfed 200,000 acres (80,000 hectares).

Tikkanen, a 35-year veteran of the job, has noticed an increase in the size of fires, which he attributes to climate change.

“In California, it’s becoming a year-round fire season; it’s just a matter of time before we have fires burning 24/7, all year,” he told AFP.

He added, leaning on a rake, his red fireman helmet perched on his head, “It makes it more stressful and it’s more dangerous.”

The Dixie Fire, the state’s largest fire this year, is being fought by more than 5,400 men and women.

A series of billboards adorn the mountainous highways of northern California, paying tribute to all the “fire heroes.”

However, their missions are becoming longer and more perilous with each passing year, and this is taking a mental toll.

“It takes what it takes,” Tikkanen remarked. “Everyone has their breaking point, you know.” “Some people drink, but I don’t. I go mountain biking or pursue other enjoyable activities.”

He didn’t judge when he said, “Sometimes you need external help.” “I’ve used it before, and it saved my life.”

Patrick Dellenback, 36, rests at the bottom of the hill leading up to Twain after attempting to cool off multiple heat sources.

His squad is on its 12th day on the job, having just returned from the Bootleg Fire, a massive inferno in neighboring Oregon. He confesses that the task can be physically and mentally draining.

“At work, we have peer support, so if things go really terrible, we can go to people who specialize in mental health,” he explained.

The firefighter, his face blackened by soot, remarked, “I try not to bring it home to my wife.”

Tikkanen climbed up behind him. Brief News from Washington Newsday.